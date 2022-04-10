YK Osiris Allegedly Lied About Paying For The Funeral Of The Teen Who Died At A Florida Amusement Park [Photos]

YK Osiris has been accused of exploiting the death of Tyre Sampson, the 14-year-old boy who died after falling from an amusement park ride in Orlando.

via: Uproxx

Last month, YK Osiris committed to doing a good deed by saying he would pay for the funeral of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson who fell to his death after getting on a ride at ICON amusement park in Orlando, Florida. Last week, during an interview with TMZ, he said that was in touch with Sampson’s family in order to go through with his plan of covering funeral costs. “I feel like it was just a devastating thing for the parents, for everybody in his family, so I had to make it happen,” he said. “Somebody had to make it happen. In the celebrity world, we got too much power and we got [too] big [of a] platform to not help with things like that.”

Despite Osiris’ promises, Sampson’s family came forward to accuse the rapper of lying about Tyre’s funeral. “YK Osiri or whatever dude name is cancelled,” Sampson’s brother said in a Facebook post. “Used lil bro for pure clout. Didn’t pay a dime but told the world otherwise. Even posted a fake screenshot of a GoFundMe donation. Stop pretending you about giving back to the community just to get your sales up. Lame as hell.” Tyre’s mother Nekia Dodd chimed in and added, “And he blocked me on IG too!”

YK Osiris caught wind of the comments and took to his Instagram page to respond. “Why me? I’m not even that type of person fr,” he wrote on his Instagram Story. “I will never play around like that NEVER.” He then shared a screenshot of private messages between him and Dodd where he asks to call her and make things right. After Dodd agreed that a GoFundMe donation from Osiris would work, he shared a screenshot of a $15,000 donation that he made in his name.

“It’s a difference doing something from the heart and doing something for clout,” Osiris wrote in a separate Instagram Story post. “When u do something genuine, u don’t care what comes with it.”

