YG Will Not Be Charged in 2020 Robbery Case

YG will no longer be prosecuted in a robbery case he was arrested in two years ago.

via Complex:

TMZ reports that the L.A. District Attorney’s Office has decided not to charge the Los Angeles rapper because sufficient evidence hasn’t been presented to connect him to the theft. “Not enough evidence of what defendant did to aid and abet the crime. Presence during the crime alone is not sufficient,” the D.A.’s Office wrote in court documents.

The LAPD arrested YG in January 2020, arriving armed at his San Fernando Valley home at 4 a.m. with search warrants. YG’s lawyer Joe Tacopina initially said he would get his client out of this mess and he came through, telling TMZ he discussed the case in-depth with the D.A., who saw YG’s side of things. According to Tacopina, the police also harbor ill will against YG.

YG’s bail was set at $250,000 following his arrest. “This arrest is one that caught YG completely off guard because there is no truth to them,” Tacopina said. “YG has no idea what investigators are talking about and we have not been provided with any details…we are learning about this case through the media. … The motives here are pretty clear.”

The Kommunity Service artist’s arrest came right before his Grammy performance, where he was set to honor Nipsey Hussle. “The timing is suspect, to put it mildly,” Tacopina said at the time

We’re sure he’s thrilled.