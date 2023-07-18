YG, Tyga, And Saweetie Are Heading ‘Str8 To The Club’ On Their North American Tour

YG, Saweetie, and Tyga are teaming up!

Two of Compton’s finest are not only linking up for an album, but they’re also heading out on tour. Tyga and YG announced their joint album during Tyga’s performance at Rolling Loud LA earlier this year, and since then, there’s been a steady stream of hood-certified new singles, including “Platinum” and “West Coast Weekend.”

Now, they’ve announced the routing for their Str8 To The Club Tour, on which they’ll be joined by YG’s rumored boo, Saweetie. Sounds like a winning lineup. And look, I can’t speak for the venues outside of California, but they’ve clearly dodged the “why are artists canceling tours” conversation with this routing. Leave it to Compton to know where the money resides. I don’t know about the club, but clearly, the California Hispanic community still messes with Tyga despite his “Ay Caramba” faux pas.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, July 21 at 10 am local time at www.str8totheklub.com.

09/21 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

09/22 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

09/23 — Las Vegas, NV @ Thomas & Mack Center

09/27 — Glendale, AZ @ @ Desert Diamond Arena

09/28 — Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Arena

09/29 — Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena

10/4 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

10/5 — Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

10/6 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

10/7 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

10/10 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

10/12 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

10/14 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

11/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum