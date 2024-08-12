YG and Saweetie Get Into a Loud Argument at Their Los Angeles Home, Cops Called By Neighbors | www.lovebscott.com

YG and Saweetie got into it over the weekend — and the police were called.

via TMZ:

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … the rapper couple got into a heated argument at their Los Angeles-area home on Saturday afternoon … where things got so loud someone called the cops out of concern.

We’re told deputies rushed over to the residence … where they immediately separated YG and Saweetie, who apparently got into the spat over some cell phone drama.

After speaking with both parties, the cops determined there had been no physical contact, as it was just an argument … albeit a loud one. Both YG and Saweetie were okay in the aftermath of the drama … but officers made sure the couple calmed down before leaving.

We’re told a noncriminal report was taken — just to document the incident — but no crimes were committed.

It’s been quite the rollercoaster relationship for these two … who were first romantically linked in April 2023 after getting cozy at Coachella. The rappers confirmed their romance a month later by taking a PDA-heavy trip to Mexico.

However, in January, reports began to circulate their romance had cooled off … though, the pair never confirmed this news. By April, YG and Saweetie appeared to be going strong again … when Saweetie called her beau “my pisces” alongside a photo of the two of them.

Sounds like the duo has cleared another relationship hurdle … we’ve reached out to YG but no word back yet and reps for Saweetie declined to comment.

Thankfully things didn’t get physical.