YFN Lucci Accepted A Plea Deal With A Ten-Year Sentence For Violating The Street Gang Prevention Act

Atlanta rapper, YFN Lucci, whose real name is Rayshawn Bennett, has entered a guilty plea in connection to a racketeering case in Fulton County.

via: Uproxx

YFN Lucci has pled guilty to participating in criminal gang activity, according to WSBTV reporter Michael Seiden on Twitter today. Lucci was offered a plea deal that halved his would-be 20-year sentence, instead giving him 10 years of probation after 10 years in prison. By taking the deal, Lucci avoids a possible life sentence, as he was originally charged with a litany of offenses including the murder of 28-year-old James Adams in a drive-by shooting in 2020.

BREAKING: YFN Lucci is headed to prison after pleading guilty to one count of VIOLATION OF THE STREET GANG TERRORISM AND PREVENTION ACT. @wsbtv — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) January 23, 2024

As part of the negotiated plea, Bennett was sentenced to a 20 year sentence with 10 years to serve. That means that he has 10 years to serve in prison followed by 10 years of probation.@wsbtv — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) January 23, 2024

The father of 4 was initially facing numerous felony charges, including murder, which could've resulted in a life sentence without parole. @wsbtv — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) January 23, 2024

Lucci initially turned himself in on the murder charges in January 2021 after police announced a warrant for his arrest and was denied bond after being charged with murder, aggravated assault, participating in criminal street gang activity, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was also incicted on racketeering charges and accused of tampering with evidence, encouraging assault on someone for playing a rival gang’s music, and other offenses. Incidentally, his case was tangientally connected with another high-profile racketeering case in Atlanta, as that supposed rival gang was YSL, the Blood set which Young Thug is currently accused of leading.

In Thug’s trial, prosecutors have been using the rapper’s lyrics as evidence against him, citing at least one line taunting Lucci over shooting his mother. Lucci, however, was not tapped as a witness, despite reports stating otherwise.