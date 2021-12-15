Ye Distances Himself From The Publicist Who Threatened A Poll Worker [Photo]

Donald Trump and his Republican allies’ failed coup attempts got an aggressive, bizarre boost from a former associate of world-famous rapper Kanye West.

via: Uproxx

Ye might still be plotting to run for president again in 2024, as his pinned tweet from last year would suggest, but the rapper has run into some hot water when it comes to last year’s election. Last week, it was reported that a publicist from Ye’s team accused a poll worker of faking ballots and pressured them to admit to voter fraud or else they would be thrown in jail. Obviously, that’s not a good look for someone who might run for office in the future, but Ye’s team is now distancing themselves from the publicist, saying she was “not associated” with Ye at the time.

Trevian Kutti, the publicist in question, reportedly told the poll worker that they were “in danger” and that they were a “loose end for a party that needs to tidy up.” By the time Kutti showed up and accused them of faking ballots, the poll worker had already been harassed by Trump supporters for weeks on end. After Kutti left, the poll worker found out that Kutti was a known Trump supporter and worked for R. Kelly before joining Ye’s team.

While Ye’s team doesn’t deny that Kutti worked for the rapper in the past, one of his spokespeople told Reuters that they weren’t working for him at the time and haven’t since. “Trevian Kutti was not associated with Kanye West or any of his enterprises at the times of the facts that are reported in these articles or since these facts occurred,” the spokesperson said.

Trump and his allies continued to falsely accuse the women of election fraud, sparking months of threats that they said upended their lives. Some angry Trump supporters visited Freeman’s home. The 62-year-old temporary election worker went into hiding.