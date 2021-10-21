Yahya Abdul-Mateen II And Jake Gyllenhaal Plan The Biggest Bank Heist In L.A. History In Michael Bay’s ‘Ambulance [Video]

Universal Pictures has unveiled the first trailer for Michael Bay’s action-thriller Ambulance, which stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

via: Uproxx

Michael Bay has been busy as a producer in recent years with A Quiet Place, Bumblebee, and A Quiet Place Part II, but he’s slowed down the pace as a director. In fact, since his last Transformers movie, which of course we all remember is called Transformers: The Last Knight, he’s only directed one explosions-fest: 6 Underground. But he’s returning with the very Michael Bay-looking thriller, Ambulance.

Ambulance stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Will and Jake Gyllenhaal as Danny, adoptive brothers who plan “the biggest bank heist in Los Angeles history: $32 million” to help pay for Will’s wife’s medical bills. “But when their getaway goes spectacularly wrong, the desperate brothers hijack an ambulance with a wounded cop clinging to life and ace EMT Cam Thompson (Eiza González) onboard,” according to the official plot summary. “In a high-speed pursuit that never stops, Will and Danny must evade a massive, city-wide law enforcement response, keep their hostages alive, and somehow try not to kill each other, all while executing the most insane escape L.A. has ever seen.”

If the titular vehicle turns out to be Transformer, that would be a Split is an Unbreakable sequel-level twist. Ambulance, which is based on the 2005 Danish thriller Ambulancen by Laurits Munch-Petersen and Lars Andreas Pedersen, opens on February 18, 2022.

Check out the trailer below.