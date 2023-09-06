X/Twitter Icon Dionne Warwick Is ‘Not Quite Sure’ If Elon Musk ‘Knows What He’s Doing’ With The Platform And Wants To Talk To Him About It

Dionne Warwick wants to have a word with Elon Musk.

via: Uproxx

In August, Elon Musk declared of X (formerly Twitter), “Block is going to be deleted as a ‘feature’, except for DMs,” adding, “It makes no sense.” That has left X/Twitter icon Dionne Warwick scratching her head, and she’s like to have a chat with Musk about what’s going on.

Block is going to be deleted as a “feature”, except for DMs — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 18, 2023

It makes no sense — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 18, 2023

When asked by People about Musk’s desire to remove the ability to block X/Twitter users, Warwick responded, “I have yet to speak to that young man and I intend to because I am not quite sure what he’s doing or if he knows what he’s doing. So until that happens, I’ll reserve my answer to that question.”

Warwick also spoke about a potential chat with Musk back in December, saying, “I have to meet him. I know a lot of people have walked away from Twitter. That’s prior to knowing exactly what he’s going to do. He’s new to the game. His attitude is freedom of speech, which is mine as well. However, there’s a way to do it. That’s one of the conversations I’m going to have with him. What is your true intent? I understand your freedom of speech attitude but how are you going to contain it, so it does not get out of hand?”