More Women Are Coming Forward To Share Screenshots Of ‘Flirty’ DMs Adam Levine Allegedly Sent To Them

More women have come forward accusing Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine of sending flirty messages.

via: Uproxx

Yesterday, Instagram model Sumner Stroh shared a video with screenshots of DMs sent to her by Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine that were fairly scandalous. You see, Stroh says she and Levine had an affair over the course of a year, and months after it ended, Levine messaged Stroh out of the blue to ask her if she was “ok” with him naming his third child with his wife — Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo — after Stroh. “I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious,” he said. The circumstances are just as awkward as the infidelity and while Levine issued a statement denying said infidelity, more women have come forward sharing DMs by Levine in which he is being extremely flirtatious with them, especially for a married man.

TMZ has obtained multiple screenshots of messages from Levine to other women. In one, he tells a woman named Maryka to “Distract yourself by F*cking with me!” Another woman named Alyson Rosef shared a DM exchange with Levine where tells him she doesn’t like heavy metal music, to which he responds by saying, “Said no hot chicks ever other than you.” He also sends her a context-less two-second video afterward of himself looking at the camera and saying, “I’m stupid.”

In addressing the initial exchange with Sumner Stroh, Levine’s statement said, among other things, “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life.” As more screenshots of oddly flirtatious texts come out, Levine might have some more explaining to do beyond that.