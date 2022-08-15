Woman Claims Attorney Offered Bribe to Lie About Trey Songz Sexual Assault

Ariel Mitchell is accused of attempting to bribe a witness to force a settlement in one of the sexual assault laswsuits against Trey Songz.

via: HotNewHipHop

Trey Songz has been accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct. One $20 million lawsuit has been dropped, but other cases are still open. Rory Farrell said that there’s even more dirt on Songz, and claimed that a documentary on the singer would be even worse than Surviving R. Kelly.

One woman, however, has come out with claims in support of Songz. In a recent court hearing in one of the lawsuits against Songz, Mariah Thielen said that the lawyer for the alleged victim had tried to bribe her to say bad things about the singer.

Thielen is a witness in a lawsuit brought by Jauhara Jeffries, who says that Trey assaulted her at a New Year’s Eve party in 2017. According to Thielen, Jeffries’ attorney, Ariel Mitchell, offered her up to $200,000 if she’d say that she witnessed the assault. Thielen claimed that Mitchell approached her at a bar in April of 2021, and that the lawyer smelled like weed and was carrying a gun. In transcripts obtained by TMZ, Thielen alleged that Mitchell was trying to get her to describe Songz as “the next R. Kelly.”

Thielen laid out what she thought was Mitchell’s plan: by escalating the allegations, the monetary settlement would increase. Thielen said that she turned the bribe down, noting that she wouldn’t lie even for $10 million and that she reported the encounter to Trey’s lawyers shortly after.

Mitchell vehemently denied the claims. In a conversation with TMZ, the lawyer said, “We’re highly confident and certain the court will find the witness committed perjury. Parties are still awaiting the judges’ further instructions on how to proceed given the witness’s inconsistent testimony during the hearing.”