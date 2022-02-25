Wireless Festival Has Been Expanded To Three Venues With Dave, Cardi B, And J. Cole Headlining

Wireless Festival has just announced its 2022 headliners and, in a break from tradition, the festival will take place across three separate sites. Each site—one in its old home of Finsbury Park, one in Crystal Palace, and one in Birmingham—will host acts across three days.

via: Uproxx

Fittingly, the roster of headliners has also expanded to include an impressive collection of mostly US-based acts, which include ASAP Rocky, J. Cole, and Tyler The Creator at Crystal Palace Park on July 1-3, then Cardi B, SZA, and Nicki Minaj at Finsbury Park from July 8-10. On that same weekend, BRIT AWards winner Dave, Cardi B, and J. Cole will be the headliners at the NEC.

Local headliner Dave is coming off a strong 2021 that saw him release his sophomore album We’re All Alone In This Together. Dave was nominated for — and won — the Best Hip Hop/Rap/Grime Act award at this year’s BRITS, where he performed “In The Fire” from his new album complete with a flamethrowing guitar. His selection as a Wireless headliner signals his leap from emerging artist to bonafide superstar.

No other acts have been announced just yet, but it’s a potentially game-changing announcement, especially considering the landscape of London festivals in general; with Lovebox trimmed back to a one-day event, The Ends on hiatus, and Field Day’s usual home of Drumsheds closed down.

Head here for pre-sale tickets and more info.