'The Wire' Star Lance Reddick Dead at 60

‘The Wire’ and ‘John Wick’ Star Lance Reddick has reportedly died.

TMZ is reporting “Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … Lance’s body was discovered at his Studio City home Friday morning around 9:30 AM. His cause of death is currently unclear, but our law enforcement sources say it appears to be natural.”

Lance had been doing a press tour for the fourth installment of the ‘John Wick’ franchise he plays Charon in the movie and had a guest appearance scheduled for next week on Kelly Clarkson’s show.

Story is developing and will be updated.

RIP