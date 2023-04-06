'The Wire' Star Lance Reddick Cause of Death Revealed

Last month the world was shocked by the sudden death of actor Lance Reddick.

Lance who gained fame playing a police commander on the Baltimore crime drama “The Wire” and later had prominent roles in the “John Wick” movie franchise and the Amazon series “Bosch,” died in March at the age of 60.

His death was confirmed by his publicist, Mia Hansen. At the time she did not say where he died or cite a cause.

TMZ is now reporting that Lance died of heart disease.

The document, obtained by TMZ, lists Reddick’s immediate cause of death as Ischemic Heart Disease as well as Atherosclerotic Coronary Artery Disease. The death cert also states Reddick was to be cremated.

Continued prayers for Lance’s wife, family and friends.