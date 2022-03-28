Will Smith Apologizes to Chris Rock for Oscars Slap: ‘I Was Out of Line and I Was Wrong’

Sunday night’s Academy Awards has been all anyone can talk about — not because of historic wins — but because Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

As the internet has worked overtime cracking out jokes and thinkpieces on Will’s behavior, Will has broken his silence with a simple apology.

Taking to Instagram, Will writes:

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.

I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.

I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.

I am a work in progress.”

You can read his apology in full below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)