Will Smith Allegedly Confronted Tommy Davidson For Off-Script Kissing Jada Pinkett Smith On The Set Of ‘Woo’ [Video]

Will Smith doesn’t play about his wife, and once allegedly rolled up on comedian Tommy Davidson over an unplanned kiss he shared with Jada Pinkett Smith on screen.

It’s been a big week for Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith revelations, but this time, someone else got a chance to spill some tea on the couple. Although, couple’s probably not the right word considering Jada just revealed they’ve been secretly separated for the past seven years.

While appearing on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, Tommy Davidson opened up about an encounter he had with the Fresh Prince actor. Davidson starred with Jada in the 1998 romantic comedy, Woo, and apparently, he dropped an unplanned kiss on the actress during the film’s final scene. According to Davidson, Will was not happy and ready to give him the Chris Rock treatment.

Tommy Davidson on unc Shannon sharpe podcast said Will Smith almost beat him up for kissing Jada ? ?: @ClubShayShay pic.twitter.com/NXRtGLjnIK — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) October 11, 2023

“He came into the trailer, and I was sitting down. He’s standing over me, and he’s like, ‘I don’t appreciate that, man. I don’t appreciate that.’ And I’m like, ‘What you talking about?’ I always know to play it off,” the comedian recalled.

“I’m like, ‘What’s going on man? Tell me what’s happening.’ And since he was standing and I was sitting, I was a real nice fella. That’s about physics.”

Jada reportedly tried to calm Will down, but he kept biting his lip like he “might do something,” which prompted Davidson to finally get out of his chair.

“I did the snake and got up, and then I was like, “So what are you talking about, man?’” Davidson said before suggesting he and Smith go someplace private to avoid anyone witnessing their altercation.

“Jada was like, ‘Oh, nah, nah, y’all.’ I was like, ‘What you mean “nah, y’all’? Tell him!’” Davidson recalled. “And that was the end of that.”

