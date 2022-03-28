Will Smith Addresses the Oscar Altercation with Chris Rock [Photo]

Sunday night’s Academy Awards took an interesting turn when now newly minted Oscar-winning actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock for making a tasteless G.I. Jane joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Jada, who’s been open about having alopecia, was visibly uncomfortable on camera while Rock mocked her baldness. Will, who clearly had had enough people taking cheap shots at him and his wife, gave Rock that work in real time.

While Social media has been lit ablaze debating whether or not you believe Will should have hit Chris. Will finally broke his silence on Instagram addressing the matter.

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.

I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.

I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.

I am a work in progress.”