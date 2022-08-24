Who's Watching? Azealia Banks Says Her Own Reality TV Show Is Happening [Photo]

Whether she’s calling Beyoncé a “creep” who “watches everything she does”, or slamming Grimes amid a very public feud involving Elon Musk, Azealia Banks has no problem airing her critical takes online.

Taking to Instagram yesterday (August 23), the rapper took to her IG Story, where she often posts, to announce that she has a reality TV show in the making.

“Ok so the Azealia Banks reality tv show is happening,” she wrote. In typical Banks fashion, she then added some humor, writing, “I’m excited. FINALLY people get to see the real me: an asshole.” She may not be the most reliable source, but she sure does seems excited.

In February, Banks took a moment on social media to share a lengthy message criticizing Kanye West and his treatment of Kim Kardashian. “Y’all are making way too many excuses for Kanye,” she said to begin her message which she posted on her Instagram Story. “This is the second time he has publicly bullied North West. First with the abortion sh*t, and now putting her on blast on his Instagram page as if she’s some sort of criminal.” She continued, “Kanye had no problem with that magazine cover where North had on a f*cking belly top and purple eyeliner with her little buds showing thru the shirt, he thought it was fashion. You all said nothing.”