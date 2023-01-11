Whitney Houston Estate Slams Jerrod Carmichael’s Golden Globes Death Joke

The Whitney Houston Estate was “disappointed” Jerrod Carmichael joked about the late singer’s death during the 2023 Golden Globe Awards.

via Page Six:

During his opening monologue, the comedian referenced Whitney’s tragic 2012 death at the Beverly Hilton Hotel — the location for the 80th film and American television awards on Tuesday.

“So, we are here, live, from the hotel that killed Whitney Houston, the Beverly Hilton,” he told a shocked audience.

Following his joke, a rep for Pat Houston, the singer’s sister-in-law and longtime manager, told TMZ on Wednesday, “The Whitney Houston Estate is disappointed in the joke and felt it was in poor taste.”

Houston, who was 48 at the time, accidentally drowned in a bathtub at the hotel. It was later revealed that heart disease and cocaine played a role in the singer’s death.

It was definitely a distasteful joke.