Wesley Snipes Shows His Support For The New Blade, Mahershala Ali, Who’s ‘Excited To Get Going’ [Photo]

Wesley Snipes decided to show his support for Blade actor Mahershala Ali.

via: Uproxx

You know what’s a good movie? Blade. You know what’s an even better movie? Blade II. If you haven’t watched Blade II in a while, you should change that. It rules, which is why it’s hard to imagine anyone other than Wesley Snipes as the human-vampire hybrid… or so I thought until Mahershala Ali was announced as the new Blade for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Oscar winner is a great choice and even has Snipes’ support.

In response to a Twitter user who wrote, “Best of luck to Mahershala Ali who’s gonna smash it I’m sure as blade but he’s gonna have a hard time outdoing Wesley Snipes,” Snipes wrote, “He will do great,” along with the prayer hands emoji.

He will do great ?? https://t.co/11PeFroKUY — WS (@wesleysnipes) November 11, 2021

Ali (who made his MCU debut in SPOILER) also spoke to Empire about his excitement for getting to play Blade. “That Marvel world is obviously the biggest in film, and just to get my little introduction to that – starting with the Comic Con a couple years ago, and now the very early stages of stepping into the shoes of that character – it felt special and really cool,” he said. “I’m excited to get going and do more.”

Blade does not currently have a release date, but filming is expected to begin in July 2022. Bassam Tariq (Mogul Mowgli) will direct, while Stacy Osei-Kuffour (Watchmen, Pen15) is writing the script.

We are excited to ee what Mahershala brings to the role.