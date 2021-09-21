Wendy Williams’ In ‘Stable’ Condition After Being Hospitalized, Brother Says ‘She’s Hanging In There’ [Video]

The new season of The Wendy Williams Show has been delayed after the host tested positive for COVID-19 before voluntarily admitting herself for a psychiatric evaluation.

via: Black Enterprise

As many spectate on Wendy’s latest health concerns, her brother Tommy Williams recently gave her fans an update on his sister’s condition. Tommy took to his YouTube podcast to let Wendy supporters know she’s pushing through.

“But I do thank you all for all the kind words, I really do believe and have the faith that Wendy’s going to make it.”

However, the tone of his update wasn’t the most positive. Tommy noted how challenging it is for Wendy to stay healthy.

Last Tuesday, TMZ revealed Wendy voluntarily admitted herself into an NYC hospital for a psych evaluation. The hospitalization came after the talk show hosts’ COVID diagnosis was confirmed.

Wendy was gearing up to host a new season of her popular daytime talk show prior to falling ill. She has been transparent about her struggles with drug abuse and ailments like Graves disease dating back to 1999. In 2017, Wendy infamously passed out during the show’s Halloween episode. It was later attributed to dehydration.

Around the time she was going through a highly publicized divorce from her husband of 20 years, Wendy admitted herself into a sober house and admitted it on her show.

“Believe me you, when you lay in a room with no TV and four gray walls all day and no telephone… and you lay there and you think about your life – this is my life in the sober house – it’s one of the best things, honestly, that could have ever happened to me.”

Sending Wendy well wishes and healing energy.