Wendy Williams Shows Swollen Foot, Only Has '5%' of Feeling in Her Feet [Video]

Wendy Williams is opening up even further about the status of her health.

The former talk show host says she only has “maybe five percent” feeling left in her feet amid her battle with lymphedema.

via Page Six:

Speaking to TMZ on Tuesday, the 57-year-old lifted up her swollen leg to show fans how her condition has progressed since stepping down from hosting “The Wendy Williams Show,” which ended on June 17.

“Do you see this? [My foot] is up and down. I can only feel maybe five percent of my feet, do you understand?” she explained, clarifying that she doesn’t need the help of a wheelchair to move around and can “stand up” on her own.

Lymphedema is caused by a blockage in the lymphatic system, part of the immune and circulatory systems, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Back in 2019, Williams revealed her diagnosis after pap pics showed her swollen ankles. She also suffers from Graves’ disease, which, according to the Mayo Clinic, results in the overproduction of thyroid hormones.

However, when asked by the outlet how she was doing “physically,” she said she was doing “better than” anyone.

The TV personality further confirmed that she was “100 percent retired” from “The Wendy Williams Show” but was willing to put in an hour or two as a guest host for “The View.”

However, just because she’s retiring from television doesn’t mean Williams is going to fade into the background. In fact, the long-time broadcaster announced she’s producing her own podcast, which will bring her more money and free time.

“When you’re famous, podcasts will make more money for me, being famous, than doing ‘The Wendy Williams Show,’” she explained.

Watch Wendy speak below.