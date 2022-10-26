Welp: TJ Maxx Cuts Ties With Kanye West’s Yeezy Brand

The list of companies cutting ties with artist and designer Ye following a series of antisemitic remarks continues to grow, with TJ Maxx boycotting the apparel line, the retailer announced Wednesday.

“At TJX we do not tolerate discrimination, harassment, or hate of any kind. We have instructed our buying teams not to purchase this merchandise for sale in any of our stores globally,” the retailer said in a statement emailed to CNNBusiness on Wednesday.

Gap, Foot Locker, Adidas, and many more companies have also announced their intent to no longer work with West in recent days.

The controversy stems from West’s recent erratic behavior, which includes blaming George Floyd’s death on fentanyl and threatening to go “death con 3” on Jewish people.

Of being dropped by so many brands, Ye recently said that it makes him happy to know who are his real friends.

“There was a day where I was headed to Nashville to meet with George Farmer, who is the CEO of Parler, the day when we made the announcement,” Ye said in an interview with Lex Fridman, earlier this week. “At that same day, Balenciaga was taking my imagery off of their site, and the Drink Champs [episode] was being taken down, and I said, ‘This is the happiest day of my life. I love cutting the grass low. People really wasn’t with you. They was part-time.’”