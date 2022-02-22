The Weeknd and Simi Khadra Spark Romance Rumors [Photos + Video]

The Weeknd was seen smooching rumored girlfriend Simi Khadra at his 32nd birthday party in Las Vegas over the weekend.

via: Rap-Up

The “Blinding Lights” singer is fueling romance rumors with Simi Khadra from twin sister duo Simi & Haze after the two were seen hooking up at his 32nd birthday in Las Vegas over the weekend.

According to TMZ, Abel and the American-Palestinian DJ were “making out like there was no tomorrow” during the festivities at Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas. Video shows them sharing a passionate kiss behind the DJ booth while Kaytranada played Michael Jackson’s “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’” around 2 a.m. on Sunday (Feb. 20).

. @theweeknd and Simi Khadra at his bday party ? pic.twitter.com/2lE2nVuD40 — for the weeknd and xo (@xokihari) February 20, 2022

While the two have not acknowledged their relationship, Simi documented her trip to Vegas for The Weeknd’s birthday on Instagram. Simi is one half of sister DJ duo Simi & Haze and was also friends with The Weeknd’s ex, Bella Hadid.

The Weeknd was previously linked to Angelina Jolie after the two were spotted together on several occasions. He fueled their rumored relationship on his song “Here We Go… Again,” which includes the lyrics, “My new girl, she a movie star.”

During his birthday bash, The Weeknd also reunited with Drake, who toasted his “Crew Love” collaborator. “I was there from day one and I’m grateful not only to be here with my brothers, but just grateful that the family is back together where we belong from the greatest city in the world,” said Drake.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd has announced that his Dawn FM Experience will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video starting Feb. 26.