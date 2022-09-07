The Weeknd Plans A Return To The Stage Following Vocal Issues During His Tour: ‘My Voice Is Safe’ [Photo]

The Weeknd is updating fans on the health of his voice after he was forced to cancel his concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles following three songs.

via: Uproxx

The Weeknd is ready to resume his “After Hours Til Dawn” tour. Yesterday, the “Out Of Time” singer took to Instagram to share an update with fans.

“doctor says my voice is safe and with rest i’ll be solid and able to bring the show my TORONTO fans are waiting for,” he said in the post’s caption. “LA date is being worked out soon. thank you SO much for all the love and understanding that’s come my way. i love you all so much… XO.”

During many of his tour stops, The Weeknd has been playing previews for his upcoming HBO series, The Idol, which was created by Euphoria‘s Sam Levinson. In the series, The Weeknd will play a character who appears to be named Tedros. The character’s relationship with Lily-Rose Depp’s character, a pop star named Jocelyn, is currently unknown.

Music producer Mike Dean, who is one of the opening acts on the “After Hours Til Dawn’ tour will also have a role on The Idol.

The “After Hours til Dawn’ tour will resume Thursday, September 22 at the Rogers Center in Toronto.