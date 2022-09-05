The Weeknd Makes A Young Cancer Patient’s Dream Come True By Meeting Her Backstage [Video]

The Weeknd has made a little girl’s dreams come true after he agreed to meet her backstage at one of his shows.

via: Uproxx

The Weeknd has reached world-dominating levels of fame, especially after unveiling Dawn FM earlier this year. But he, real name Abel Tesfaye, is also a nice person; in July, he flew a 6-year-old superfan out to his concert after they missed a postponed Toronto show. He showed more of his goodness over this past weekend.

A fan’s mom tried to reach Tesfaye on Twitter in order to get her daughter, a cancer patient, to meet him. “My daughter wants to meet her favorite artist @theweeknd and go to his concert,” she wrote in a tweet. “I want to make that happen for her, she deserves the best of the best. she’s kicking cancer’s butt and still being a light in this world. help me make it happen for her. #AbelMeetKatana.”

She added, “My sister already got us floor seat tickets to see Abel in Los Angeles on Sept 2nd. Katana’s birthday is September 9th. It would be the biggest present I could possibly give her to meet her favorite artist and see him live. She wants to go with me so badly.”

my daughter wants to meet her favorite artist @theweeknd and go to his concert. I want to make that happen for her, she deserves the best of the best. she’s kicking cancer’s butt and still being a light in this world. help me make it happen for her. #AbelMeetKatana pic.twitter.com/lOrrR1laza — lisa (@hxouseoflisa) July 26, 2022

According to her TikTok, it happened! She posted a clip of the wholesome interaction as the kid asked the superstar, “Are you going to sing on the stage?” and he answered, “Yes, I’m getting ready to sing on the stage.”

Watch the video below.