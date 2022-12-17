The Weeknd Was Honored With The Allan Slaight Humanitarian Spirit Award

The Weeknd was named the 2022 recipient of the Allan Slaight Humanitarian Spirit Award this week in honor of the singer’s longstanding commitment to charitable causes.

via: Uproxx

The Humanitarian Spirit Award is given to one Canadian artist, duo, or group each year, recognizing their social activism and philanthropy, as well as their support of humanitarian causes.

“That this is a Canadian award sits deep with me,” The Weeknd said in a statement. “Allan and The Slaight Family Foundation are known across the country for their generous philanthropy, and it means a lot to be acknowledged, and is an honor to be recognized along with the legendary Canadian artists who received this award before me.”

Over the course of the past few years, The Weeknd has donated to several causes, including $100,000 to Uganda-based maternity and children’s medical facility the Suubi Health Center, $50,000 to the St. Mary Ethiopian Orthodox Church in Toronto, as well as donations to Black Lives Matter and the Equal Justice Initiative.

Back in September, he met a young fan with cancer backstage at one of his shows.

The Slaight Family Foundation’s CEO and President Gary Slaight explained how he chose The Weeknd as this year’s recipient.

“The global success of Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye makes every Canadian proud,” said Slaight. “What Abel has done with his success is something that we can be doubly proud of–and this is to improve the lives of people in need, in Canada and around the world. His altruism, in a word, is exemplary.”

On top of the award, The Slaight Family Foundation will make a $50,000 donation to a cause chosen by The Weeknd.