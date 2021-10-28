The Weeknd, Drake, Doja Cat and More Nominated for 2021 American Music Awards

The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Drake and more nabbed 2021 American Music Awards nominations, which were revealed in full on Thursday morning (Oct. 28). The Weeknd is the second-place tally leader, following behind pop singer Olivia Rodrigo, with six nominations; while Doja Cat rounds out the list with five.

The 2021 American Music Awards aren’t that far away, as the AMAs are set to go down on November 21 on ABC. The nominees weren’t known before today, but the full list was revealed this morning.

Artist Of The Year is a crowded field, as it features Ariana Grande, BTS, Drake, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, and The Weeknd. Rodrigo is also up for New Artist Of The Year, alongside The Kid Laroi, 24kGoldn, Giveon, and Masked Wolf. There’s also a lot going on in the Favorite Male Pop Artist field, as nominated there are Drake, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X, and The Weeknd. Meanwhile, up for Favorite Female Pop Artist are Grande, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Rodrigo, and Swift.

As for rap, up for Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist are Drake, Lil Baby, Moneybagg Yo, Polo G, and Pop Smoke, while nominated in the female category are Cardi B, Coi Leray, Erica Banks, Megan Thee Stallion, and Saweetie. On a related note, Ye (formerly Kanye West) is up for Favorite Gospel Artist, competing against Kirk Franklin, Koryn Hawthorne, Maverick City Music, and Tasha Cobbs Leonard.

Voting for this year’s awards is set to open at 9:30 a.m. ET, and fans can vote today through November 16 by searching for “AMAs” on TikTok.

Check out the full list of nominees below.

Artist Of The Year

Taylor Swift

Ariana Grande

BTS

Drake

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Favorite Trending Song

Erica Banks — “Buss It”

Måneskin — “Beggin”

Megan Thee Stallion — “Body”

Olivia Rodrigo — “Drivers License”

Popp Hunna — “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)”

New Artist Of The Year

24kGoldn

Giveon

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo

The Kid Laroi

Collaboration Of The Year

24kGoldn Feat. Iann Dior — “Mood”

Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez — “Dákiti”

Chris Brown and Young Thug — “Go Crazy”

Doja Cat Feat. SZA — “Kiss Me More”

Justin Bieber Feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon — “Peaches”

Favorite Music Video

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak) — “Leave The Door Open”

Cardi B — “Up”

Lil Nas X — “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

Olivia Rodrigo — “Drivers License”

The Weeknd — “Save Your Tears”

Favorite Male Pop Artist

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Pop Artist

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Favorite Pop Duo or Group

AJR

BTS

Glass Animals

Maroon 5

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)

Favorite Pop Album

Ariana Grande — Positions

Dua Lipa — Future Nostalgia

Olivia Rodrigo — Sour

Taylor Swift — Evermore

The Kid Laroi — F*ck Love

Favorite Pop Song

BTS — “Butter”

Doja Cat Feat. SZA — “Kiss Me More”

Dua Lipa — “Levitating”

Olivia Rodrigo — “Drivers License”

The Weeknd and Ariana Grande — “Save Your Tears (Remix)”

Favorite Male Country Artist

Chris Stapleton

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Favorite Female Country Artist

Carrie Underwood

Gabby Barrett

Kacey Musgraves

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Favorite Country Duo or Group

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Lady A

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Favorite Country Album

Chris Stapleton — Starting Over

Gabby Barrett — Goldmine

Lee Brice — Hey World

Luke Bryan — Born Here Live Here Die Here

Morgan Wallen — Dangerous: The Double Album

Favorite Country Song

Chris Stapleton — “Starting Over”

Chris Young and Kane Brown — “Famous Friends”

Gabby Barrett — “The Good Ones”

Luke Combs — “Forever After All”

Walker Hayes — “Fancy Like”

Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist

Drake

Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo

Polo G

Pop Smoke

Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Erica Banks

Megan Thee Stallion

Saweetie

Favorite Hip-Hop Album

Drake — Certified Lover Boy

Juice WRLD — Legends Never Die

Megan Thee Stallion — Good News

Pop Smoke — Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon

Rod Wave — SoulFly

Favorite Hip-Hop Song

Cardi B — “Up”

Internet Money Feat. Gunna, Don Toliver, and Nav — “Lemonade”

Lil Tjay Feat. 6lack — “Calling My Phone”

Polo G — “Rapstar”

Pop Smoke — “What You Know Bout Love”

Favorite Male R&B Artist

Chris Brown

Giveon

Tank

The Weeknd

Usher

Favorite Female R&B Artist

Doja Cat

HER

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

SZA

Favorite R&B Album

Doja Cat — Planet Her

Giveon — When It’s All Said And Done… Take Time

HER — Back Of My Mind

Jazmine Sullivan — Heaux Tales

Queen Naija — Missunderstood

Favorite R&B Song

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak) — “Leave The Door Open”

Chris Brown and Young Thug — “Go Crazy”

Giveon — “Heartbreak Anniversary”

HER — “Damage”

Jazmine Sullivan — “Pick Up Your Feelings”

Favorite Male Latin Artist

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Rauw Alejandro

Favorite Female Latin Artist

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Natti Natasha

Rosalía

Favorite Latin Duo or Group

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho

Los Dos Carnales

Favorite Latin Album

Bad Bunny — El Último Tour Del Mundo

Kali Uchis — Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)

Karol G — KG0516

Maluma — Papi Juancho

Rauw Alejandro — Afrodisíaco

Favorite Latin Song

Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez — “Dákiti”

Bad Bunny and Rosalía — “La Noche De Anoche”

Farruko — “Pepas”

Kali Uchis — “Telepatía”

Maluma and The Weeknd — “Hawái (Remix)”

Favorite Rock Artist

AJR

All Time Low

Foo Fighters

Glass Animals

Machine Gun Kelly

Favorite Inspirational Artist

Cain

Carrie Underwood

Elevation Worship

Lauren Daigle

Zach Williams

Favorite Gospel Artist

Kanye West

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Maverick City Music

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist

David Guetta

Illenium

Marshmello

Regard

Tiësto

Artist and music data for the awards show was tracked by Billboard and MRC Data from Sept. 25, 2020 to Sept. 23, 2021.