Watch: Owner of ‘A Christmas Story’ House Bans Actor Yano Anaya from Visiting Cleveland Home [Video]

Former child actor Yano Anaya, who’s best known for his role in the 1983 holiday film ‘A Christmas Story,’ has been banned from visiting the home where the movie was shot.

via Complex:

TMZ reports Yano, who played Grover Dill in the 1983 film, was taking photos outside the home on Nov. 15, when the owner urged the actor to leave his property.

“Get the fuck out! Leave, now,” Jones is heard saying in the clip. “Get away from my property. Don’t ever come here again. Never, ever again! Leave now!”

“You are such a scammer,” Jones added. “You’re trying to get people to donate for stuff? What is wrong with you? You know how much you fucked me over? You have no fucking idea! You are such a piece of shit!”

Yano attempted to de-escalate the confrontation, telling Jones, “Why don’t you talk to me about it and we can fix it.”

Jones has since apologized for his actions in a statement to TMZ.

“I apologize for the way I expressed myself,” he shared. “However, it was out of concern that fans could be misled into contributing to a GoFundMe campaign that will not result in the purchase of the house.”

Brian added, “I have no association with any GoFundMe campaign. I am not selling the house through Go Fund Me, so fans should not contribute to that fund under false pretenses, thinking their money is going toward buying the house. I am entertaining offers only from qualified buyers through my real estate broker.”

Watch the video below. If Yano is scamming people like the owner claims, shame on him!