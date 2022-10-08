The Warriors Already Launched An Investigation Into How The Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Video Leaked

Following the leak of a practice video showing Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green punching teammate Jordan Poole, the Warriors are taking “every legal course of action” to discover how the video was released to the public.

via: Uproxx

TMZ obtained video of that altercation at practice and released it Friday morning. The Warriors assuredly did not want this footage to reach the light of day and are now exploring “every legal course of action” to figure out how it was made public, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne.

Green apologized to the team and Poole on Thursday, before Warriors coach Steve Kerr, general manager Bob Myers and teammate Stephen Curry addressed the media regarding the incident. Friday morning, TMZ published video of the practice, which had been closed to the media. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) October 7, 2022

Woj: "The Warriors are not launching an investigation [on TMZ's video]. They are not happy that that video got out of their practice facility and they're trying to figure out where it came from."#NBATwitter #DubNation https://t.co/DTNyclsZSp pic.twitter.com/8IIjadogOZ — ??????’ ??? (@_Talkin_NBA) October 7, 2022

“They launched an investigation immediately,” Wojnarowski said. “They are not happy that that video got out of their practice facility and they’re trying to figure out where it came from and how it got out.

“You would imagine if it is somebody internally in that organization, there would be severe repercussions. It is not always easy, though, to find the root of a leak like that. They may or may not be able to. But certainly, that’s a priority for the Warriors now, is to figure out how that video got out and got on TMZ.”

It’s so crazy the Warriors have more smoke for the person who leaked the video vs the actual content of the video.