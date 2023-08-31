Warner Bros. Discovery Is Threatening To Add CNN Alerts To Movies And Shows On Max, And People Sure Aren’t Having It

Warner Bros. Discovery is reportedly experimenting with integrating pop-up notifications into their streaming service Max via its upcoming CNN Max addition.

via: Uproxx

The David Zaslav era of Warner Bros. Discovery sure hasn’t been a good one. The richly paid exec has made one bizarre decision after another, including removing hundreds of classic Looney Tunes shorts and other movies/shows from HBO Max, revamping HBO Max as simply (and confusingly) Max, and cancelling mostly completed films for tax write-offs. (That’s to say nothing of him helping inspire two industry-stalling strikes.) How could his reign get any worse? Well, guess what?

Warner Bros. Discovery will test out CNN news alerts while Max viewers are watching TV shows and movies on the platform.https://t.co/qK2W3tAU5l — Variety (@Variety) August 30, 2023

Variety has a new piece about CNN Max, Warner Bros. Discovery’s latest attempt to adapt the flailing news network for the streaming era (after the first one didn’t go so hot). It’s still in the development stage, but it will initially focus on breaking news, aired live 24/7, just like regular CNN, but on a streamer. Zaslav and company have some other ideas, too, including this doozy:

Among the features the company will try out are ways of alerting Max viewers to breaking news while they are watching something else on the service, whether it be an HBO series, a Turner Classic Movies selection or an old episode of Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”