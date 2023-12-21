A Walmart Employee Couldn’t Believe She Met Chris Brown, Except It Was Actually NLE Choppa [Video]

NLE Choppa recently unveiled a YouTube video of him and some friends going “ghetto Christmas caroling” in public.

via: Uproxx

In the video, the Memphis rapper and his friends — dressed in red and green robes, accessorized with reindeer ears — visit a packed Apple store and bailed on traditional Christmas songs in favor of Choppa’s very explicit “Shotta Flow 7.” Unsurprisingly, they were promptly kicked out by Apple employees.

Choppa and Co.’s final stop was the local Walmart, where one employee looked on agape. “Chris Brown is here?!” she asks. She looks around for her co-worker, who must also be a big Chris Brown fan, and yells at Choppa, “I love you, Chris Brown!” Choppa plays along, thanking her and briefly singing “Wall To Wall,” one of Brown’s formative hits.

It’s partially adorable and partially sad to think about how that Walmart employee probably gleefully blew up her group text with the false news that she’d just met Chris Brown. People on TikTok are delighting in her innocent confusion. ‘Tis the season to believe!

Watch the hilarious mix-up below.