Wack 100 Reveals Irv Gotti Suffered a Stroke and Can't Walk Without a Cane, Irv's Rep Confirms 'Minor' Stroke Happened Over Six Months Ago | www.lovebscott.com

Wack 100 put Irv Gotti’s health on blast during a recent podcast episode, but according to Irv’s rep everything isn’t exactly as Wack claims.

On Monday, Wack revealed on The 100 Show, a podcast and Clubhouse room with a virtual audience, that he spoke to a representative at a stroke recovery center that had information on Gotti’s health. According to Wack, the Murder Inc. co-founder had suffered a stroke and couldn’t walk on his own without a cane.

Wack also shared photos he received of Gotti walking with a cane and stated the music executive lost a lot of weight due to suffering the stroke. He also asked his listeners to “pray for Irv Gotti.”

Shortly after news got around about Gotti’s health, a representative on his team clarified what actually happened to him. In a statement to TMZ, the rep said Gotti has been battling diabetes for some time, which led to him suffering a “minor” stroke back in February. However, he’s been recovering and relaxing with his family at home.

“Irv has been struggling with diabetes for years, which caused him to have a minor stroke over six months ago,” said Gotti’s rep. “He has since changed his diet to eating more healthy. He’s been successful in making a full recovery. Irv is not in a rehab facility. He is at home with his family, enjoying life.”

Gotti has never shied away from speaking on his health issues. Last year, during an appearance on Drink Champs, Gotti stated how his fight against diabetes has been destroying his body and admitted he didn’t have it under control by not staying consistent with taking his insulin. He also stated his doctors advised him to monitor his diet, but he couldn’t get a hold of it.

We wonder why Wack felt the need to tell the world…

