‘The View’s Sunny Hostin Is Not A Fan Of ‘The Golden Bachelor’ And His ‘Corny’ Tears: ‘I Need Intense Therapy’ [Video]

Sunny Hostin has officially been turned off by Gerry Turner, the star of ABC‘s latest reality dating series, The Golden Bachelor.

via: Uproxx

The Golden Bachelor has been a smash hit for both ABC and Hulu, but there’s one person who’s not feeling the senior citizen edition of the dating show: Sunny Hostin.

During Friday morning’s episode of The View, Hostin didn’t hold back her thoughts on the latest episode of the reality series which saw its star, Gerry Turner, get emotional while sending some of the contestants home. While co-host Joy Behar was here for the touching moment, Hostin called the whole thing “corny.”

“I really didn’t like it. I’m thinking I need intense therapy,” Hostin said via Decider. “It just made me so uncomfortable, all those tears.”

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, who’s also a frequent sparring partner of Hostin’s, jumped in to defend Turner’s honor.

“No! I love Gerry,” Griffin said. “He can cry anytime. I’m obsessed with him. He is so adorable.”

Sara Haines was also touched by the emotional moment on The Golden Bachelor, but she didn’t get far before Ana Navarro chimed in and joined Hostin in hating on the reality show and the fact that the panel is even discussing it.

“Can I tell you something? I’m gonna be the one crying if we keep talking about The Bachelor,” the routinely blunt Navarro said. “[The View producer] Brian Teta is gonna torture me about this every week. He said it’s the No. 1 show on Hulu. I want to be thrown on the other side of the wall.”