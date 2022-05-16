Video Appears to Show Freddie Gibbs Getting Into Altercation With Group of People in Buffalo [Photos + Video]

Photos of Freddie Gibbs with an apparent swollen eye have surfaced online following rumors that the Indiana rapper had an altercation with associates of Benny The Butcher.

via: Complex

Video has surfaced of Freddie Gibbs’ alleged involvement in a fight over the weekend in Buffalo.

New video of Freddie Gibbs getting attacked by a mob of people ? pic.twitter.com/UqfdFRYm1S — Kurrco (@Kurrco) May 17, 2022

Freddie Gibbs Reportedly Jumped By Benny The Butcher Goons In Buffalo New York pic.twitter.com/vTop5ScNqq — No Jumper (@nojumper) May 16, 2022

TMZ also confirmed the footage, which was taken by a bystander at Dinosaur Bar-B-Que in Buffalo, where Gibbs was in town for his Space Rabbit Tour with support from Zack Fox, MIKE, and redveil.

In the clip, a man who appears to be Gibbs is seemingly fighting his way out of a group of people. The men jump on him, but he eventually manages to get out.

my trunk got more blocks than dikembe@FreddieGibbs

Town Ballroom , Buffalo NY pic.twitter.com/gZHQdsTm2R — J RUGG (@JustinRuggiero) May 15, 2022

A tweet that has gone viral revealed an unconfirmed report that Gibbs’ chain was stolen during the altercation.

Freddie Gibbs got jumped and had his chain snatched in Buffalo… and he still came out to perform pic.twitter.com/TGAhGffxxP — Kurrco (@Kurrco) May 16, 2022

Gibbs’ girlfriend debunked that rumor with a video showing him purchasing new jewelry on Monday. “Produce the stolen jewelry,” Gibbs says. “Produce the stolen rabbit. Produce the stolen jewelry that you got n***a.”

produce the stolen rabbit ??? y’all believe anything on the internet @FreddieGibbs pic.twitter.com/8xJ8nlu57j — MILF (@thefitmamixxx) May 16, 2022

all that and y’all still didn’t get his chains ?? https://t.co/7Q7uGERFdO — MILF (@thefitmamixxx) May 17, 2022

People have connected the attack on Gibbs to Benny the Butcher, who he has beef with. However, it hasn’t been confirmed if the people in the clip were actually associated with Butcher.

Freddie Gibbs and Benny The Butcher have been verbally sparring with each other for the past few months with Gibbs trolling the Griselda rapper on social media. Their feud initially started when Benny claimed that a possible collaboration with Gibbs “came and went” during Spotify’s Most Necessary Live interview. Gibbs took offense and has been poking fun at Benny, even mocking his November 2020 attempted robbery incident where the rapper was shot in his leg.

Gibbs and Benny collabed on “One Way Flight,” a single on Benny The Butcher’s 2020 Burden of Proof album.