Victor Wembanyama Was Moved To Tears After The Spurs Took Him No. 1 Overall [Video]

Transcendent prospect Victor Wembanyama was officially selected with the No. 1 pick by the Spurs in Thursday night’s NBA draft.

Wembanyama has been the presumptive top pick for years and his first NBA home had assuredly been determined since San Antonio won the lottery in mid-May. After he was selected first overall, Wembanyama, donning a black and grey Spurs hat, spoke with ESPN’s Monica McNutt and was moved to tears before he even said a word.

“Accomplishing something of I’ve dreamed of my whole life. Hearing that sentence from Adam Silver, I’ve dreamed of it so much,” Wembanyama said. “I gotta cry, man.”

Wembanyama was not the lone member of his family to cry during his interview, as his brother joined in the emotional waterworks before he, his brother and his sister embraced with a heartwarming hug.

"Hearing that sentence from Adam Silver, I've dreamed of it so much." —Victor Wembanyama and his siblings were emotional after he was drafted No. 1 overall pic.twitter.com/YRlkTcMpbl — ESPN (@espn) June 23, 2023

Wembanyama seems like an imminent superstar and his candid emotions throughout interviews in recent weeks have been a joy to witness. The Spurs will absolutely revel in his game and personality in the coming years as he hopefully becomes San Antonio’s next great big man, following behind David Robinson and Tim Duncan, both of whom were also No. 1 picks. It should be a treat to watch him dominate the league and further share who he is with the public down the line. The Draft is a night where so many dreams come true and it started with Wembanyama at No. 1 in 2023.