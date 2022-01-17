Vic Mensa Arrested by U.S. Customs Agents on Suspicion of Possession of Shrooms [Photo]

Vic Mensa is facing the music after reportedly arriving at an airport with what authorities suspected were psychedelic mushrooms.

via: Complex

The Chicago rapper flew into Dulles International Airport outside D.C. on Saturday, following a trip from Ghana. Mensa was taken into custody after authorities discovered he was carrying Psilocybin mushrooms, a Schedule I substance under federal law. The 26-year-old was booked for felony narcotics possession.

A source told TMZ that “the feds are still testing the substance they allegedly found to confirm it is what they think it is.”

Mensa took the trip to Ghana with Chance the Rapper and other Chicago-based artists in an effort to promote tourism in Africa. The two rappers took to Instagram on Friday to post identical pictures of them hanging with President Nana Akufo-Addo. “FREE THE YOUTH,” they captioned their respective photos.

The news arrives two years after Mensa was arrested in January 2020 for carrying brass knuckles. After pulling the rapper over in Glendale, California for making an “unsafe turn” on his motorcycle, police frisked Mensa, at which point they discovered a pair of brass knuckles in his pants pocket. Mensa was booked on a charge of felony possession of brass knuckles. He was later released after posting a $20,000 bond.

We will keep you updated as the story develops.