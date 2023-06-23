Vanna White Is Negotiating To Stay On ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ After Pat Sajak Leaves, But Only If She Gets A Big Raise

Wheel of Fortune is looking forward to a transformation when longtime host Pat Sajak walks away from his gig after the upcoming 41st season of the game show.

via: Uproxx

What about Vanna White? Will she still be tapping letters for Ryan Seacrest, or Whoopi Goldberg, or whoever takes over? (Fingers crossed for Joe Pera, at least for the autumnal episodes.)

Puck reports that White is “negotiating to continue on Wheel beyond when her deal ends at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season,” and she’s looking for a well-deserved raise. She makes $3 million a season, which ain’t nothing — but Sajak’s paycheck is almost five times as much. White doesn’t have to talk to contestants, but she arguably does as much as her co-host.

White spends the same time on set as Sajak — more, actually, due to hair, makeup, and wardrobe obligations, my Sony TV source noted. She does way more publicity for the show than Sajak. She’s a personality, part of the show’s look, feel, and, let’s be frank, appeal. Her enthusiasm and silly button segments with Sajak at the end of each episode are fan favorites

White is just as associated with the Wheel of Fortune brand as Sajak, which gives her leverage in negotiations. Losing one host would be tough; losing two could be disastrous.