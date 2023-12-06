Vanilla Ice Fondly Recalled His Friendship With Tupac, But Noted That He Knows ‘Too Much’ About His Death [Video]

Vanilla Ice has shed some light on his friendship with Tupac Shakur.

via: Uproxx

In an interview with VladTV, the “Ice Ice Baby” hitmaker recalled ‘Pac fondly, reminiscing over their friendship, and how he offered him solid advice when he was coming up.

He goes, ‘I want you to know, you’re one of the great ones, you’re dope, you’re going to leave your mark, your legacy,’ and this is before it happened,” Ice said. “He knew it, this guy had a crystal ball he saw things bro, and it makes me get goosebumps.”

But at some point, the interview took a rather somber turn. Ice later revealed that Tupac was involved in two other shootings outside of the Quad Recording Studios shooting in 1993 and the Las Vegas drive-by in 1996. While these shootings weren’t life-threatening, very few people knew about these shootings, according to Ice.

Ice also said that he has to be mindful of the details he shares about Tupac’s death, as he knows more than others.

“How can a guy have all these bullets flying at him and still, you know what I’m saying? It’s a crazy story, and I got to really watch what I say on all this because I do know too much,” Ice said. “I’m not going to elaborate fair enough, so I let that unfold, and I’m glad it’s unfolding, and I’m glad that some justice may be getting done, but it ain’t going to bring him back, bro, and we lost a great person because of greed, money, power. We lost a great poet.”

You can see clips from the interview above.