Vanessa Bryant Files Trademarks for “Mamba Vino” Wine [Photo]

Vanessa Bryant has filed four trademarks that indicate the start of Kobe Bryant-themed wines.

Vanessa Bryant, wife of the late Kobe Bryant, has filed four trademark applications for a wine named after her late husband, according to TMZ Sports. Per the outlet, Bryant submitted the documents under Kobe Bryant, LLC on Nov. 5 to secure trademarks for “Mambo Vino,” “Mamba Vino 2024,” “Mamba Vino 8” and “Mamba Vino 24,” which means a Kobe-inspired wine brand could be hitting store shelves very soon. “Vino” was a nickname that was given to the NBA star because many people thought he got better with age.

This is the latest business move by Bryant as she continues to deal with legal matters regarding her husband and daughter’s tragic deaths. As REVOLT previously reported, last month, the widow filed to trademark “KB24” to create a sports and entertainment empire to honor Kobe.

The name will reportedly be used for websites, broadcasting platforms, digital collectible items, training camps, podcasts, music, TV shows, movies and documentaries. She also wants to include food and drink containers, T-shirts and sports cards.

Back in March, Bryant also filed to trademark “Mamba” and “Mambacita” to launch a sneaker and clothing brand in honor of the late basketball legend and their daughter. An attorney for Kobe Bryant, LLC filed a trademark application in hopes to secure the rights to the nicknames, which will reportedly be used for shirts, skirts, pants, shorts, bottoms, socks, dresses, jackets and hoodies — in addition to sweatbands, sneakers and other workout attire.

Earlier this month, Coca-Cola announced that it paid $5.6 billion to acquire the remaining 85 percent controlling stake in BodyArmor, which Kobe was a major investor in. He invested early in the energy drink, purchasing a 10 percent stake in the company for $6 million back in 2014. At the time, the NBA champion was the third-largest investor in the brand. Subsequently, his estate profited around $400 million from the sale.

In April, Kobe’s estate severed ties with Nike after the player’s post-retirement contract ran out.