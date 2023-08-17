Usher’s Well-Beloved And Slightly Controversial Las Vegas Residency Will Close Its Curtains Before 2024

Eight-time GRAMMY Award-winner Usher has announced the final dates of performances for his residency on the Las Vegas Strip.

via: Uproxx

On Thursday morning, August 17, Usher confirmed that there will be several more opportunities for him to seductively serenade celebrities (or anyone) by announcing the final 12 dates of My Way The Vegas Residency. Per a press release, the added dates are November 3, 4, 7, 8, 10, 11, 22, 24, 25, 29 and December 1 and 2, 2023.

There will be a pre-sale for Citi cardmembers beginning on Friday, August 18, at 10 a.m. PST and lasting through Thursday, August 24 at 10 p.m. PST. Fans can also gain access to the pre-sale by following this link.

Separately, members of MGM Rewards, MGM Resorts International’s loyalty program, Live Nation, and Ticketmaster will have access to a pre-sale from Monday, August 21 at 10 a.m. PST to August 24 at 10 p.m. PST. The public sale is slated for Friday, August 25 at 10 a.m. PST.

The press release additionally states that “limited tickets” are still available for previously scheduled residency shows on October 11, 13, 14, 18, 20, 22, 25, 27, and 28. Tickets begin at $80.09 (before taxes and fees), and VIP meet-and-greet packages are available for purchase. Find more information here.