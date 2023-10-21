Usher Serenaded Doja Cat During His Latest Las Vegas Residency Show As An Early Birthday Gift To The Rapper [Video]

Usher had a grand old time turning up with Doja Cat, who was his latest special guests at his popular Las Vegas residency show.

via: Uproxx

When Usher urged men not to leave their ladies around him, he wasn’t joking. His Usher: My Way Las Vegas residency has shown that he remains one of R&B’s most notorious ladies’ men. During his shows, he selects a special lady from the crowd as he sings his 2010 song “There Goes My Baby.” In the past, Keke Palmer, Saweetie, Winnie Harlow, Kimora Lee Simmons, Kim Kardashian, and Issa Rae were chosen to share that intimate movement.

On Friday, October 20, Doja Cat became the latest celebrity to be serenaded by Usher. As an early birthday gift to her, Usher spotted her out of the crowd and made a beeline straight towards her. In video shared by a concertgoer, it appears that even though Doja was seated next to her rumored boyfriend, J. Cyrus, she didn’t hold back.

At first, Doja played coy to Usher’s advances, but as the crowd cheered her on, she went full-in. She eventually stood up to dance along with Usher as she sang the lyrics to the song.

Usher’s residency is slated to end soon, surely there will be more celebrity serenades.

Watch the video below.

Usher sings with Doja Cat on her birthday in Las Vegas ? pic.twitter.com/D2l5kQ0xxD — Syed Irfan Ahmad (@Iam_SyedIrfan) October 21, 2023