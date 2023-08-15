Usher And Keke Palmer Are Really Leaning Into The Las Vegas Drama By Teasing A New Video Coming Soon

Usher and Keke Palmer have emerged from the ashes of an internet firestorm caused by their viral Las Vegas dance with a new song further stoking the latter’s relationship drama.

via: Uproxx

Trolls work hard to shut down stars online, but Keke Palmer works even harder to keep her peace of mind. On July 4, Palmer’s estranged boyfriend, Darius Jackson, fueled haters online when he blasted her for her clothing choice while attending Usher’s Las Vegas residency.

Quickly after, the multi-hyphenate entertainer declared she was “Stevie [Wonder] to the bullsh*t,” backlash she received from her wardrobe and her harmless dance with Usher onstage. Now, she is taking it up a notch. Palmer took to social media to reveal that she will be in Usher’s official video for his single “Boyfriend.”

In the record’s trailer, Palmer and Usher seemingly recreated their pre-stage moments as the pair dressed in the flyest pieces heading out for an epic evening. The track is sure to be a masterful clap-back not only to Jackson, with whom she shares a child.

Following weeks of online chatter, Usher finally addressed the moment with People on August 4. “I think everybody’s vision or a version of what they felt happened there just leads you back to just really having a good time in Las Vegas. And that’s what I hope came out of it. Rather, it was a conversation of what was going on with us having fun in front of the audience or a conversation about that song,” said Usher.