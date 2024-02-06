Usher Is Finally Hitting The Road Again With The ‘Past Present Future’ Tour Launching In 2024 | lovebscott.com

R&B superstar Usher will kick off a U.S. tour this summer.
via: Uproxx
Usher season is here. He’s performing at the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show this weekend, and he has a new album, Coming Home, dropping this Friday. Now, there’s more: Today (February 6), usher announced the Past Present Future tour.
The currently announced dates run from August to October, beginning at Washington DC’s Capital One Arena on August 20. The show hits a bunch of major North American cities, including multi-night stints in Toronto, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Oakland, Miami, Atlanta, and Chicago.
Tickets for the tour go on sale starting with a fan pre-sale on February 9 at 10 a.m. local time. The general on-sale begins February 12 at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information here.
Check out the list of Past Present Future tour dates below.
08/20 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
08/24 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
08/27 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
08/30 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/02 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
09/03 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
09/06 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
09/07 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
09/12 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
09/17 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
09/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome
09/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome
09/28 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
09/29 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
10/04 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
10/07 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center ATX
10/11 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
10/12 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
10/17 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
10/18 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
10/22 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
10/26 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
10/28 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
10/29 — Chicago, IL @ United Center