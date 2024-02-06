Usher Is Finally Hitting The Road Again With The ‘Past Present Future’ Tour Launching In 2024 | lovebscott.com

R&B superstar Usher will kick off a U.S. tour this summer.

via: Uproxx

Usher season is here. He’s performing at the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show this weekend, and he has a new album, Coming Home, dropping this Friday. Now, there’s more: Today (February 6), usher announced the Past Present Future tour.

The currently announced dates run from August to October, beginning at Washington DC’s Capital One Arena on August 20. The show hits a bunch of major North American cities, including multi-night stints in Toronto, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Oakland, Miami, Atlanta, and Chicago.

Tickets for the tour go on sale starting with a fan pre-sale on February 9 at 10 a.m. local time. The general on-sale begins February 12 at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information here.

Check out the list of Past Present Future tour dates below.

08/20 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

08/24 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

08/27 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

08/30 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/02 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

09/03 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

09/06 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

09/07 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

09/12 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

09/17 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

09/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome

09/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome

09/28 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

09/29 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

10/04 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

10/07 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center ATX

10/11 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

10/12 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

10/17 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

10/18 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

10/22 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

10/26 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

10/28 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

10/29 — Chicago, IL @ United Center