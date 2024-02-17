Usher Confirms He Did Ask Justin Bieber About The Super Bowl Halftime Show And Why Bieber Ultimately Said No [Video] | lovebscott.com

Usher has revealed why Justin Bieber declined to join him during his Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show.

via: Uproxx

Leading up to Usher’s Super Bowl Halftime Show performance earlier this month, there was a lot of speculation about whether Justin Bieber, who has been associated with Usher since early in his career, would join in on the festivities. Usher’s performance turned out fantastic, but Bieber did not end up taking the field.

Now, Usher has confirmed that he did in fact ask Bieber to take part, and shared his perspective on why he didn’t.

In an interview on The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne Tha God asked Usher why “things didn’t work out” with Bieber, and Usher responded, “You know what? They did work out with Justin. I honor and recognize that my brother… I think that it might have been that fact that he’s just wanting to tell a different story right now, and I understand that. But we did have a brief conversation, and we’re gonna do something else in the future. But no love lost or anything like that.”

He continued, “I think that it’s a lot of pressure for the Super Bowl, obviously, for me to put together a show, so I reached out to everybody. Justin wasn’t the only person that I actually spoke to about doing the Super Bowl. But the moment was maybe for later. He’s gonna play the Super Bowl, I’ll go ahead and give you that, in the future.”