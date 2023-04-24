Usher Confessed That He’d Love To Headline The Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I’d Be A Fool To Say No’ [Video]

Usher may have just manifested his way into one of the most coveted performance slots of all-time, the NFL Super Bowl Halftime Show.

via: Uproxx

Usher is among the most revered R&B singers of the past few decades. But, even with his career spanning thirty years, there are still a few things the “Glu” singer has unmarked on his professional bucket list. The musician’s Las Vegas residency is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to showcasing his beloved discography.

During an interview with Access Hollywood, Usher threw his hat in the ring to be the next Super Bowl Halftime Show. When asked if he’d be open to it, Usher replied, “I’d be a fool to say no.”

“I’ve had the opportunity to grace the stage before in support [performing] ‘OMG’ with Will.I.Am, but that was one moment,” said Usher.

Despite a viral tweet claiming the singer didn’t have enough pop tracks to take the Super Bowl stage, Usher dismissed the remarks, saying, “I think I have a catalog that obviously speaks for itself.”

Remaining humble, the entertainer said, “So, to be able to celebrate on that day — it’s obviously about football, but everybody really anticipates the performance. You know? Seeing Michael Jackson perform. Recently, seeing Snoop [Dogg] and [Dr.] Dre and all of them perform. Seeing so many incredible performances like Prince — it has always been kind of a bucket list thing.”

Usher closed by joking, “How do I make it happen?”

It’s worth noting that in a since deleted tweet that Usher said he was willingly to wait, perhaps for the 2025 Super Bowl that takes place in Atlanta.

Usher says he’d be up to headline the Super Bowl halftime show ?? pic.twitter.com/Pz1uweOZvq — R&B (@rnbmusictweets) April 23, 2023

Watch the full interview below.