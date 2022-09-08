Tyrese Gibson Requests New Judge In Divorce Case

Tyrese Gibson seems fed up with the present judge handling his divorce case with his ex-wife, Samantha Lee Gibson, so he is seeking a new one.

via: AceShowbiz

The 43-year-old filed his petition in Fulton County Superior Court in Georgia on Tuesday, September 6. In the docs, obtained by Entertainment Tonight, he explained why he believes Judge Kevin was biased against him during the hearings.

Tyrese’s lawyers alleged that, at a pre-trial hearing in his chambers, Judge Kevin “stated that he already has reviewed the financial evidence in the case” and that $10,690 was “an appropriate amount” for the “Sweet Lady” hitmaker to pay. They believed that the judge had previously made up his mind on the matter.

In addition, when Tyrese testified on August 29 that “he has a CPA to manage his finances, and that he did not know anything about his finances, Judge [Kevin] stated from the bench that self-employed people manipulate their taxes suggesting that [Tyrese] did not properly report his taxes.” The court documents added, “When counsel for [Tyrese] stated that [Tyrese] would have his CPA fly in from California for the second day of trail, Judge [Kevin] would not allow it and just walked off the bench.”

On the next day, the judge reportedly “said that counsel for [Tyrese] needed to ‘put a foot on her client’s neck.’ ” The motion further noted, “During the second conference in chambers [on Aug. 30], Judge [Kevin] yelled at opposing counsel using an expletive. Judge [Kevin] then told counsel for [Tyrese] that if [he] did not behave, he would leave the courtroom in handcuffs.”

It concluded, “Because of the unprofessionalism of Judge [Kevin],” Tyrese was unable to “get a fair trial in this case.”

During the August 30 ruling, the judge ordered the “F9” star to pay his ex $10,000 a month in child support. “This is not a punishment for you,” the judge said according to TMZ. “Put that money where it belongs, in the child!”

Neither party will pay spousal support though. Additionally, the judge agreed to Tyrese’s request that he keeps a Range Rover and his former spouse was given a Land Rover instead. At the end of the hearing, the judge granted Samantha’s petition for divorce, so the exes, who announced their split in 2020, are now officially single.