Tyga Will Not Be Charged In Domestic Violence Case

Tyga will not be charged with criminal offences in his domestic violence case with ex-girlfriend Camaryn Swanson, ‘as long as he stays out of trouble’.

According to TMZ, the “Faded” artist’s case has been set for a hearing with the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office. During that hearing he will discuss with prosecutors on how to better any domestic disputes that could occur in the future.

The entertainment outlet notes if the 31-year-old fails to stay out of legal woes, prosecutors could file misdemeanor charges in the case.

BET previously reported that back in October 2021, Tyga was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence after his ex-girlfriend fashion designer and influencer, Camaryn Swanson, accused him of getting physical with her. The incident reportedly occurred during an argument at the rapper’s home.

Tyga soon turned himself into the police with his bail set at $50,000, the outlet notes.

It’s unclear the status of Tyga’s relationship with Swanson but TMZ adds the pair is still spending time together.

If you are a survivor or victim of domestic assault in the U.S. and it is an emergency, dial 911. Other resources include The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE or text LOVEIS to 22522.