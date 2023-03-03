Tyga And Avril Lavigne Hit Up Paris Fashion Week Amid Dating Rumors [Photos + Video]

Avril Lavigne continues to fuel rumors she’s dating Tyga after ending her engagement to Mod Sun.

via: Rap-Up

After sparking romance rumors last month, the two were spotted together at Paris Fashion Week. On Tuesday, they were seen in the front row at Heliot Emil’s show before hitting up Leonardo DiCaprio’s party at Kuku on Wednesday evening. In video footage, obtained by TMZ, they both emerged from the same vehicle, wearing black, before heading inside the club.

Avril Lavigne & Tyga no desfile da Heliot Emil no #ParisFashionWeek pic.twitter.com/VuDdIKtLog — VidadefanAvril (@VidadefanAvril2) February 28, 2023

Avril Lavigne foi vista com o rapper Tyga em Paris, na França. Rumores que a cantora comparecerá em alguns desfiles da semana de moda de Paris. pic.twitter.com/Tv0aXDxjRo — VidadefanAvril (@VidadefanAvril2) February 28, 2023

Just days ago, the two were seen on a dinner date at Nobu. The rapper, 33, and singer, 38, were photographed hugging in the parking lot after dinner with friends at the Malibu restaurant before leaving together in the same car.

Avril Lavigne and Tyga have been getting really comfortable around each other … evidenced in new pics after they shared a meal at one of L.A.'s most famous celeb hot spots. https://t.co/zUi0jBmlWO — TMZ (@TMZ) February 20, 2023

Avril is newly single after calling off her engagement to Mod Sun, nearly one year after he proposed in Paris. A source told PEOPLE that he and Lavigne “have been on and off for the past two months, but are no longer together as a couple.”

A rep for Mod Sun said he was “blindsided” by the end of their relationship. A few days later, the pop-punk rocker addressed their split. “In 1 week my entire life completely changed…I just know there’s a plan for it all,” he wrote. “I’ll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken.”

Tyga was most recently linked to influencer Camaryn Swanson. Prior to that, he famously dated Kylie Jenner and Blac Chyna, with whom he shares a 10-year-old son, King Cairo.

Tyga is readying his new album It’s Too Loud… I Can’t Hear You for release later this year. In December, he dropped his single “Nasty” with Chris Brown.