Tyga Was Arrested On Felony Domestic Violence Charges And His Bail Is Set At $50K [Photo]

Tyga voluntarily turned himself in to Los Angeles police Tuesday, October 12th, after his ex-girlfriend, Camaryn Swanson, accused him of hitting her.

via: Uproxx

Tyga has been arrested in Hollywood and charged with felony domestic violence. The arrest took place after the rapper’s now ex-girlfriend, fashion designer and influencer Camaryn Swanson, posted a video to her Instagram page showing her alleged injuries, which included a massive black eye.

According to TMZ’s original report of the incident, officers said Swanson arrived at Tyga’s house around 3 a.m. on Monday morning. Police were called and Swanson told them Tyga put his hands on her. Officers said they were able to see visible marks.

On Instagram, Swanson claimed to have been “emotionally, mentally, and physically abused” by the rapper. She shared some screenshots of a text conversation with him to her Stories, refuting TMZ’s report that she showed up to his house “screaming.” Instead, Swanson alleges that the fighting happened when she asked Tyga to call her a car to take her home. “I didn’t show up ‘screaming’ or uninvited,” she wrote. “when I tried to leave he physically assaulted me and refused to let me leave for hours.”

@Tyga arrested for felony domestic violence following dispute with Camaryn Swanson. pic.twitter.com/qBpY8vUXQx — LordTreeSap (@LordTreeSap) October 12, 2021

Tyga’s arrest Tuesday was confirmed with the LA Police Department by Vulture, who reported that his case will be forwarded to the LA District Attorney’s Office, which will then determine which charges to will be brought against the rapper and whether or not prosecutors will ask for a different bail price. At the time of his arrest, Tyga’s bail was set at $50,000.

We will keep you updated as this story unfolds.