After Two Decades Away, *NSYNC Is Officially Back With ‘Better Place,’ Some Nostalgic Pop Magic For The ‘Trolls’ Soundtrack

*NSYNC is in a “Better Place” now, reunited after two decades ? and their new song shows it.

Since NSYNC’s public reunion at the 2023 VMAs, questions about their future have flooded social media. Would the group begin touring soon? Would they record a new album? Without confirmation from the members, boy band lovers will continue to speculate. To further fuel fans’ burning interest, NSYNC teamed up for a new song, “Better Place,” which will appear on the Trolls Band Together movie soundtrack.

It’s been over 20 years since their last musical release, but there’s no booth rust from Justin Timberlake and company. “Better Place” is the exact nostalgic pop music magic their fans were craving. With light-hearted lyrics, airy production, and their signature harmonies, NSYNC checks off each box necessary to make “Better Place” the formulaic comeback.

“Don’t want it any other way / Tell all your friends are gonna stay / When we’re together / You know that we do it better / I don’t mind if the world spins faster / The music’s louder, the waves are getting stronger / I don’t mind if the world spins faster, faster, faster, faster / Just let me take you to a better place / I’m gonna make you kiss the sky tonight / Yeah, if you let me show the way (show the way) / I’m so excited to see you excited” I’ll take you to a better place (yoohoo),” sings the band.

Although the track will appear on a children’s film feature, it is tailored for the parents rather than their goobers.

Listen to “Better Place” below.

Trolls Band Together will hit theaters in November. Find more information here.